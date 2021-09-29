Developer pulls out of deal to take over Portage Place Mall

A proposed deal that would have seen Toronto developer Starlight Investments take on a dramatic makeover of Portage Place mall in downtown Winnipeg appears to be dead.

An email from Michael Jack, the City of Winnipeg's chief administrative officer, says lawyers for Starlight have said that they are unable to proceed with the purchase of the mall, and would not be asking for another extension on the deal, which had already been delayed repeatedly.

Starlight initially made a $69.9-million offer in 2019 to buy Portage Place and promised $400 million to redevelop the 440,000-square-foot mall.

The developer had said it planned to build two 20-storey residential towers above the mall, with 30 per cent of the units designated affordable housing, plus new retail and office space at the Portage Avenue complex.

But the offer was conditional on the three levels of government providing a mix of contributions and tax support.

"Of course we are disappointed for this potential investment in our downtown to be off the table," Clare MacKay, a spokesperson for The Forks North Portage Partnership, which owns the land the mall sits on and the parkade underneath, said in an emailed statement Wednesday.