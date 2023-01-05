All-star offensive tackle Stanley Bryant signs extension with Blue Bombers

Stanley Bryant is staying put.

The CFL's outstanding lineman last season signed a one-year extension with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Thursday, which will take him into his eighth season in Winnipeg and 13th in the CFL.

The six-foot-five, 313-pound Bryant was slated to become a free agent next month.

The 36-year-old from North Carolina began his tenure in Canada with the Calgary Stampeders in 2010 before being signed by the Bombers in 2015.

Bryant was named the CFL's top lineman last year for a record fourth time (2017, '18, '21, '22) and was a finalist for the honour in 2019. He was also named a league all-star for a seventh time.

Most outstanding offensive linesman Stanley Bryant of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers holds up his trophy during the CFL Awards in Regina in November 2022. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)

He has appeared in 186 career regular-season games, including 120 with Winnipeg. Bryant has won the Grey Cup three times, once with Calgary and twice with the Bombers.

The Bombers have been busy this off-season, ensuring the pieces to their success remain in place.

Last month the team re-signed head coach Mike O'Shea, long-snapper — and Winnipegger — Mike Benson, cornerback Winston Rose, defensive tackle Jake Thomas, linebacker Kyrie Wilson, and defensive back Desmond Lawrence.

Prior to that, they had locked up quarterback Zach Collaros, linebacker Adam Bighill, defensive end Willie Jefferson, and offensive lineman Pat Neufeld.