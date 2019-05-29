'He was always happy': 73-year-old missing since April found dead in northern Manitoba

A 73-year-old man is being remembered for his stories and his giving spirit after he was found dead in northern Manitoba, following his disappearance in late April.

Stanley Bighetty was found on Monday, said his niece, Sue Caribou. Bighetty had last been seen on April 30 while visiting Leaf Rapids, Man. — about 750 kilometres north of Winnipeg — before beginning a 115-kilometre trek home to Highrock, Man., on foot.

There are no roads between the two communities and the travel over bodies of water is especially treacherous in the summer.

Caribou said it appears Bighetty, an experienced trapper and lifelong outdoorsman, fell through thin ice along a lakeshore during the tail end of his journey. It looks like he built fire and a shelter for himself before he succumbed to hypothermia, she said.

The spot where Bighetty was found is roughly an hour's boat journey away from Highrock — a sparsely populated hunting settlement between Leaf Rapids and Pukatawagan — said Caribou.

"He was almost home," she said.

Caribou said her uncle lived in the woods his whole life. He lived alone since the death of his wife last year, she said, tending the family's land, traplines and log cabins. He also cared for a potato garden to donate food to the community in Pukatawagan, after Caribou's mother requested the donations in her will.

"He loved to tell stories. He was very funny, and he was kind," she said.

"The most kind person that you could meet. He was always giving. Whatever he [hunted] and he killed, he would share to the community."

Family tragedies

Bighetty's death comes amid a series of tragedies for Caribou's family.

Caribou's cousin, Winnipeg artist Leonard Bighetty, died on Sunday, she said. On Monday evening, after her uncle's body was found, the infant son of Caribou's nephew died.

"[It's been] very, very hard," Caribou said of the past few days. "What I'm very grateful for is we have closure for my uncle."

Caribou's own parents were murdered in 1978, as was her niece, Tanya Nepinak. Thirteen other family members have been murdered, she said, and now three are missing.

Bighetty cared for her family whenever they went to visit Highrock, Caribou said. He also cared for the family graveyard, painting crosses, replacing old ones and planting flowers.

"As you're coming into Highrock, you see the graveyard first," she said. "And it looks really beautiful, with all the different flowers that he planted up at the top of the graves."

That's where he'll be laid to rest, she said. She knows exactly where he wanted to be buried — he showed her the last time she saw him.

"We're going to miss his stories. It was never boring around my uncle. Not a dull moment when he was around," she said. "He was always happy."