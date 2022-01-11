Hours-long standoff ends with arrest in Winnipeg's North End
Police arrested a man after a 12-hour standoff in Winnipeg's North End that started Monday afternoon and ended Tuesday morning.
Winnipeg police expected to provide more details after arrest of suspect who barricaded himself in home
Police found a suspect in a case at a home on Anderson Avenue near Salter Street around 3 p.m., they said.
He barricaded himself there until he was arrested at 3 a.m. Tuesday.
Police are expected to provide more details on the case later Tuesday.
