Winnipeg police arrest man after hours-long standoff

A Winnipeg man faces a number of charges after he barricaded himself inside a West End apartment with two BB guns for five hours on Monday, police say.

Police officers, including tactical support team members, went to the apartment building at the corner of Sherbrook Street and Ellice Avenue around 3:30 p.m. after receiving a report of a man armed with a gun, police said in a new release Tuesday.

Police asked the man to come out but he refused to leave the suite, resulting in the standoff.

Police cars blocked part of the intersection during that time.

The man surrendered to police around 9 p.m. Police searched the suite and seized two .177-calibre BB pistols.

Police cars block part of Ellice Avenue and Sherbrook Street Monday during the standoff. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

No one was hurt, police said.

The man is charged with six counts of possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order and two counts of possession of a weapon.

He was detained at the Winnipeg Remand Centre.