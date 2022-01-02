St. Amant near staffing emergency with COVID-19 cases

St. Amant is on the brink of declaring a staffing emergency after 53 people have tested positive for COVID-19.

Staff make up 45 of the cases, while eight are clients and students, according to a New Year's Eve email from John Leggat, the non-profit's president and CEO. The memo is addressed to St.Amant families. The organization supports people with developmental disabilities and autism.

Manitobans who can take their family members home from St.Amant's residential program are being contacted, according to the email. Employees are being asked to take temporary live-in roles, and the organization is calling in casual workers.

