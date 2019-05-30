Staff exhausted, surgeons threatening to walk: Major issues in Winnipeg's health-care overhaul, report shows

A revealing look into the overhaul of Winnipeg's health-care system found staff at risk of burnout, no ongoing assessment of whether the revamp is even working, and surgeons threatening to walk out if Concordia's ER is replaced with a walk-in clinic.

The report that convinced the Manitoba government to transition the emergency department at the northeast Winnipeg hospital into an urgent care centre was released publicly on Monday.

The findings of Dr. David Peachey show more egregious failings of the overhaul than the government has previously let on.

It demonstrates major human resource issues, such as nurses dealing with "unknown levels of stress," "deep-seated unhappiness" among emergency department workers, and ER staff resigning because of the uncertainty at Concordia and Seven Oaks General Hospital.

'Confidence has been lost'

Peachey wrote that while there is consensus among health-care workers that the overhaul was needed, there was widespread concern about the timeline.

"Overall, confidence has been lost" in Phase 2 of the revamp, reads the report, written by the consultant the province hired to assess the hospital reorganization plan, which started in 2017 based largely on his advice.

"The underpinning flaw has been stressed repeatedly as the absence of a timely risk assessment. There is [a] general concern that there is inadequate capacity to care for inpatients after the acute phase of an admission, resulting in challenges in bed access and weak turnover data," it reads.

The report, however, notes the exception to the "very strong consensus" over the need for an overhaul is the Manitoba Nurses Union.

The nurses' concerns, Peachey wrote, are "exacerbated by a mixture of unpredictability and under-resourcing that have been fall-outs from consolidation."

It adds that it is "entirely predictable that the quality of nursing care to patients is and will be compromised."

The plan to consolidate emergency care in Winnipeg from six locations to three locations has been designed to cut wait times and find efficiencies.

Phase 2 of the revamp included the shuttering of Concordia's ER earlier this month and converting the emergency room at Seven Oaks Hospital into an urgent care centre this September.