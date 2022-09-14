Man charged in connection with 3 August stabbings in Winnipeg

A 29-year-old man is charged with assault and weapons offences after three men were stabbed in separate attacks in Winnipeg in August.

The first assault happened just after noon on Aug. 15, when a man in his 40s was confronted on Princess Street, near William Avenue, by another man on a bicycle.

The cyclist yelled a racial slur then stabbed the man in the lower body without provocation before riding away, police said in a Wednesday news release.

The victim was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Around 3 p.m. that day, another man in his 40s was stabbed in the abdomen by a man on a bike on Disraeli Freeway, close to Logan Avenue. He was rushed to hospital in unstable condition and later upgraded to stable.

The third incident happened around 7:30 p.m. on north Main Street, near Chief Peguis Trail. A man in his 40s was stabbed in the arm. He was taken to hospital in stable condition and the alleged attacker was located nearby.

The 29-year-old was charged with weapons-related offences in the last incident, but further investigation has tied him to the two earlier stabbings that same day, police said. He was then charged with two more counts of assault with a weapon and two counts of possession of a weapon.

The man remains in custody.