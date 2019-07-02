3 people stabbed during violent Saturday morning in Winnipeg

A man attacked inside a downtown Winnipeg restaurant was among three people rushed to hospital after being stabbed in the span of 3½ hours on Saturday morning.

Police were called around 3 a.m. to Portage Avenue and Kennedy Street, where a man was suffering from upper body stab wounds. He was sent to hospital in unstable condition and later upgraded to stable.

Investigators learned he was at a restaurant/bar on Edmonton Street, just off of Graham Avenue, when he was attacked. He wandered to Portage, where he was found being cared for by three witnesses to the incident.

None of the witnesses are providing much information to police, however, so investigators do not have a suspect description, a spokesperson said.

Just before the attack, an employee at the business was cut while while trying to break up an altercation involving the same attacker. The employee's minor injuries were treated at the hospital.

An hour later, at 4 a.m., police rushed to another stabbing call, on Pembina Highway near Bairdmore Boulevard, in the Fort Richmond neighbourhood.

A 23-year-old man had been arguing with a woman he knew, when she grabbed a knife and stabbed him in the upper body, police said.

The man was sent to hospital in critical condition while the 31-year-old woman was charged with aggravated assault and failing to comply with prior court orders.

The third incident happened just after 6:30 a.m. near Kate Street and Notre Dame Avenue in the West Alexander neighbourhood.

A woman had been stabbed and was rushed to hospital in critical condition. She has since been upgraded to stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

Investigators are still looking into all of the incidents and urge anyone with information to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).