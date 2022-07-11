Suspects arrested in stabbings at Charleswood bush party, Arlington robbery

Winnipeg police have made arrests in with two separate stabbings, including one that happened at a bush party in Charleswood.

A 19-year-old man has been charged with aggravated assault and was released on an undertaking in connection with the stabbing of an 18-year-old in Charleswood, police said in a news release.

The 18-year-old was rushed to hospital in critical condition on July 9 after he was stabbed multiple times in a forested area during a bush party.

Police went to the area of Wilkes Avenue and Community Row shortly after 12:30 a.m., after receiving reports that a stabbing had just happened.

The officers couldn't find anyone at first, but after driving some distance down Community Row, they found a group of teenagers who flagged them down and told them their friend had just been stabbed.

Police found the stabbed youth with significant wounds in a forested and muddy area about a kilometre from the road.

The officers provided emergency medical care, including bandages and chest seals, until paramedics and firefighters arrived. They then carried the victim in a soft stretcher out of the bush.

The 18-year-old was later upgraded to stable condition in hospital.

Police later identified a 19-year-old suspect and arrested him on Monday.

In a separate case, boys age 14 and 16 were charged in the stabbing of a 51-year-old man on Arlington Street, between Portage Avenue and St. Matthews Avenue, on Monday.

A passerby saw the man being stabbed by several youths, who ran off, around 9:30 p.m..

Investigators believe the man was walking in the area and was confronted by the group, who tried to rob him, police said in a news release.

Officers found the injured man and gave him emergency medical care, including using a chest seal — a large dressing used to prevent air from escaping a penetrating chest wound.

Paramedics took the man to hospital in unstable condition, and he was later upgraded to stable condition.

The two suspects, boys age 14 and 16, were arrested nearby, and a knife was seized from one of them, police said.

Both have been charged with multiple offences, including robbery, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon.

The 14-year-old is also charged with six counts of failing to comply with a sentence, three counts of failing to comply with a release order and theft of a vehicle.

Both teens are being held in custody.

Broadway stabbing

Police are also investigating a stabbing on Broadway between Sherbrook Street and Spence Street.

A 44-year-old man was found seriously injured around 8:21 p.m.

Officers provided emergency medical care until paramedics arrived, who took the man to hospital in unstable condition. He was later upgraded to stable.

Anyone with information can call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).