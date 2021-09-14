Police arrest man in connection with stabbing on Winnipeg bus

A man has been arrested in connection with a weekend stabbing aboard a Winnipeg Transit bus that sent a woman to hospital in critical condition.

Police released several photos of the man on Monday, taken from the bus's security camera, in hopes a member of the public might identify him.

Instead, an off-duty officer spotted the man on Portage Avenue, in the St. James neighbourhood, around 7:30 p.m. Monday. The officer called for backup and the 43-year-old man was arrested.

He remains in police custody as the investigation continues.

Police believe he was seated on a bus travelling eastbound on Portage, around 3:15 p.m. Sunday, when a woman in her 70s boarded the bus and sat down near him.

The bus had travelled only a short distance after that when the woman was stabbed. The driver pulled the bus over near Portage and Fort Street, where the man got out and ran, police say.

Officers were called and found the injured woman, who was rushed to hospital in critical condition. Her condition has since improved to stable.

No further information is available at this time.