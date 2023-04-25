Adult and teen party-crashers facing charges after 12-year-old Winnipeg girl stabbed during home invasion

A 13-year-old girl and a 38-year-old woman are facing a slew of charges after Winnipeg police say they forced their way into a home and a 12-year-old girl was stabbed.

Tuesday morning at about 1:45 a.m., police were called to a report of a gun and stabbing at a house on Flora Avenue between MacGregor and Powers streets in the city's North End, according to a news release issued later that day.

Investigators believe a group of teens were having a party at the home when one of the partygoers, the 13-year-old girl, was forced to leave.

Police believe she returned with the 38-year-old woman who was armed with an imitation gun and the two forcibly entered the home, confronted the partygoers at gunpoint and attempted to stab someone.

As the altercation continued, a 12-year-old girl was stabbed and the 13-year-old fled with her adult companion.

The adult was arrested in the area of Pritchard Avenue and Main Street, while the teenager was arrested near Shaughnessy Park School on Magnus Avenue.

The woman is being charged with breaking and entering, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon and use of an imitation gun during the commission of an indictable offence and was released from custody with conditions.

The 13-year-old girl is facing charges of breaking and entering, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and two counts of possession of a weapon.

She was also released with conditions.

The 12-year-old was brought to hospital and upgraded to stable condition.

More from CBC Manitoba: