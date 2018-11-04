Winnipeg man charged in friend's stabbing

Police have made an arrest in a stabbing that left a man in critical condition last month.

Police say three friends were walking on Maryland Street near Wellington Avenue around 11 p.m. on Sept. 8 when they began fight among themselves.

During the fight one of the men was stabbed a number of times in the upper body.

The 27-year-old victim was rushed in critical condition to hospital where he was treated.

After an investigation by the Major Crimes Unit police arrested a suspect near Portage Avenue and Colony Street early Saturday.

A 28-year-old man has been charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon.

