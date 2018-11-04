Winnipeg man charged in friend's stabbing
Police have made an arrest in a stabbing that left a man in critical condition last month.
Man, 27, sent to hospital in critical condition Sept. 8
Police have made an arrest in a stabbing that left a man in critical condition last month.
Police say three friends were walking on Maryland Street near Wellington Avenue around 11 p.m. on Sept. 8 when they began fight among themselves.
During the fight one of the men was stabbed a number of times in the upper body.
The 27-year-old victim was rushed in critical condition to hospital where he was treated.
After an investigation by the Major Crimes Unit police arrested a suspect near Portage Avenue and Colony Street early Saturday.
A 28-year-old man has been charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon.
More from CBC Manitoba: