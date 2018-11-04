Skip to Main Content
Winnipeg man charged in friend's stabbing

Winnipeg man charged in friend's stabbing

Police have made an arrest in a stabbing that left a man in critical condition last month.

Man, 27, sent to hospital in critical condition Sept. 8

CBC News ·
Police have made an arrest in a stabbing in the West End of Winnipeg that left a man in critical condition Sept. 8. (CBC)

Police have made an arrest in a stabbing that left a man in critical condition last month.

Police say three friends were walking on Maryland Street near Wellington Avenue around 11 p.m. on Sept. 8 when they began fight among themselves.

During the fight one of the men was stabbed a number of times in the upper body.

The 27-year-old victim was rushed in critical condition to hospital where he was treated.

After an investigation by the Major Crimes Unit police arrested a suspect near Portage Avenue and Colony Street early Saturday.

A 28-year-old man has been charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon.

More from CBC Manitoba:

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|