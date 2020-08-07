Man, 29, stabbed to death in hotel parking lot, police say

A 29-year-old man was stabbed to death in the parking lot of a hotel in Winnipeg's Point Douglas area on Thursday night.

Officers found Joshua Robert Jeromiah Hansen outside the Mount Royal Hotel on Higgins Avenue near Main Street just before 11 p.m., the Winnipeg Police Service said in a news release on Friday morning.

Someone flagged down a police patrol unit and told officers a man had been assaulted in the parking lot, the release said.

When the officers arrived at the hotel, they found Hansen in critical condition. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The homicide unit is investigating. Anyone with information that may help police is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

Hansen's death marks Winnipeg's 27th homicide of 2020.