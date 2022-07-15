Stabbing in north Winnipeg sends man to hospital
A member of the Bear Clan Patrol helped a man who was stabbed Thursday night in Winnipeg's William Whyte neighbourhood.
Bear Clan member came across the man after assault in William Whyte neighbourhood, helped until police arrived
A man was rushed to hospital Thursday night after a stabbing in north Winnipeg.
Police were called to an area near the corner of McGregor Street and Selkirk Avenue, in the William Whyte neighbourhood, around 9 p.m.
No information about the man's status was available from police on Friday morning.
Kevin Walker, head of the Bear Clan Patrol, told CBC News a member of the volunteer safety group came across the man and helped him into a nearby store until police arrived.
The police service's major crimes unit is investigating.
More news from CBC Manitoba: