Stabbing in north Winnipeg sends man to hospital

A man was rushed to hospital Thursday night after a stabbing in north Winnipeg.

Police were called to an area near the corner of McGregor Street and Selkirk Avenue, in the William Whyte neighbourhood, around 9 p.m.

No information about the man's status was available from police on Friday morning.

Kevin Walker, head of the Bear Clan Patrol, told CBC News a member of the volunteer safety group came across the man and helped him into a nearby store until police arrived.

The police service's major crimes unit is investigating.

More news from CBC Manitoba: