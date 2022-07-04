Woman found with stab wounds on Ellice Avenue on Canada Day: Winnipeg police

Winnipeg police are providing more information about an incident that sent a woman to hospital early on Friday morning.

On Canada Day at about 2 a.m., officers were called to McMicken Street and Ellice Avenue for a report of a woman who had been stabbed, police said in a news release on Monday.

Officers found a woman in her 30s in medical distress and applied two tourniquets to slow the bleeding.

She was brought to the hospital in critical condition and has since been upgraded to stable.

Over the weekend, police took to Twitter to describe the incident as a "serious occurrence," but provided no details.

As of Monday, no arrests have been made, and the Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).