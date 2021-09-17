Man stabbed on transit bus in Winnipeg's North End

A man was stabbed on a Winnipeg Transit bus early Friday morning and rushed to hospital.

It happened around 1 a.m. at Selkirk Avenue and McGregor Street in the city's North End, police said.

The attacker was another passenger, who ran off.

The victim, whose age was not provided by police, was sent to hospital and is in stable condition.

No information on the description of the attacker has been made available.

The incident was the second time in five days that a passenger on a city bus was stabbed.

A woman in her 70s was attacked Sunday afternoon on a downtown bus. It happened just moments after she had boarded the bus and sat down near a man.

The driver pulled the bus over near Portage Avenue and Fort Street, where the man got out and ran, police said. The woman was rushed to hospital in critical condition and was later upgraded to stable.

A 43-year-old man was arrested two days later, when an off-duty officer spotted him in the St. James neighbourhood.