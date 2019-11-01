3-year-old boy stabbed in Winnipeg to be taken off life-support, aunt says
Boy was given blood transfusions in hospital after Wednesday stabbing, man charged later that day
A three-year-old boy stabbed multiple times while sleeping in his Winnipeg home, leading to a man being charged with attempted murder, will be taken off life-support, according to his aunt.
"[He] went for a MRI and he has severe brain damage. He's not gonna make it," the aunt told CBC News in a text message.
The family members aren't being named to protect the identity of the child.
The boy was found with multiple stab wounds when police arrived at a house in the city's North End at about 2:30 a.m. CT Wednesday. He was in grave condition in hospital, given two blood transfusions and placed on life-support.
Daniel Jensen, 33, is charged with attempted murder and assault causing bodily harm, as well as six counts of failing to comply with conditions of a recognizance and failing to comply with a probation order.
Police have said Jensen, who is not the child's biological father, was with the mother at a location on Main Street when they got into an argument that escalated to violence.
According to police, she suffered a number of injuries in an assault.
"They're not believed to be life-threatening, but I don't want to characterize them as minor either," Const. Jay Murray said on Thursday.
From there, police say Jensen walked to the home a few blocks away on Pritchard Avenue, between Salter and Charles streets, and attacked the boy.
According to court records, Jensen was previously charged in July with assault with a weapon and uttering threats against the child's mother — his on-again, off-again girlfriend.