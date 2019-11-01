3-year-old boy stabbed in Winnipeg to be taken off life-support, aunt says

A three-year-old boy stabbed multiple times while sleeping in his Winnipeg home, leading to a man being charged with attempted murder, will be taken off life-support, according to his aunt.

"[He] went for a MRI and he has severe brain damage. He's not gonna make it," the aunt told CBC News in a text message.

The family members aren't being named to protect the identity of the child.

The boy was found with multiple stab wounds when police arrived at a house in the city's North End at about 2:30 a.m. CT Wednesday. He was in grave condition in hospital, given two blood transfusions and placed on life-support.

Daniel Jensen, 33, is charged with attempted murder and assault causing bodily harm, as well as six counts of failing to comply with conditions of a recognizance and failing to comply with a probation order.

Police were called to a house in the city's North End at about 2:30 a.m. CT Wednesday and found the boy with multiple wounds (CBC)

Police have said Jensen, who is not the child's biological father, was with the mother at a location on Main Street when they got into an argument that escalated to violence.

According to police, she suffered a number of injuries in an assault.

"They're not believed to be life-threatening, but I don't want to characterize them as minor either," Const. Jay Murray said on Thursday.

From there, police say Jensen walked to the home a few blocks away on Pritchard Avenue, between Salter and Charles streets, and attacked the boy.

Daniel Jensen, 33, was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon and charged with attempted murder and other counts. (Dan Jensen/Facebook)

According to court records, Jensen was previously charged in July with assault with a weapon and uttering threats against the child's mother — his on-again, off-again girlfriend.