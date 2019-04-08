A knife-wielding thief stabbed a security guard at a Winnipeg hotel and an employee at a pharmacy during separate incidents, police say.

Around 3:15 p.m. on April 5, a man went into a store inside the Marlborough Hotel on Smith Street in the city's downtown. He picked out two pairs of sunglasses and numerous lighters, and then walked out without paying.

The thief pulled out a knife and stabbed a security guard who tried to stop him. The thief ran off, and the guard suffered a minor injury that did not require immediate medical attention.

About three hours later, the same thief picked out a bottle of shampoo from the Shoppers Drug Mart on Sherbrook Street, near Notre Dame Avenue, and walked out of the store without paying.

An employee who chased him down tried to take the bottle back but was slashed across the wrist, police said.

The thief ran off, and the employee went to the hospital to be treated for his wound.

A short time later, police arrested a suspect around Cumberland Avenue and Hargrave Street.

A 26-year-old man is charged with theft, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon and failure to comply with prior court orders.