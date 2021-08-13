Police looking for suspect after woman stabbed in Point Douglas

Winnipeg police are searching for a suspect in a stabbing that happened on Main Street Wednesday night.

Police responded to a call at close to 10:45 p.m. about a woman who had been stabbed between Jarvis Avenue and Sutherland Avenue.

Officers found a 39-year-old woman with serious injuries. She was rushed to hospital in critical condition but has since stabilized.

Police had taped off a bus shelter Wednesday night.

There was police tape around a bus shelter Wednesday night near where police said the stabbing took place. (Travis Golby/CBC )

As of Thursday afternoon no arrests had been made. The incident is being investigated by the major crimes unit.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the unit at 204-986-6219 or submit a tip anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.