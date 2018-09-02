Man attacked, stabbed for no apparent reason while unloading car

A 20-year-old man is in custody after stabbing a stranger for no apparent reason in Fort Garry Friday night.

Police say the 18-year-old victim was helping unload a vehicle with his family, including his seven-year-old niece, when the suspect approached them. They were outside an apartment complex in the 1800-block of Pembina Highway around 11:30 p.m.

The suspect charged at the 18-year-old man "without any conversation or reasoning," knocked the niece over, and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the area, according to Winnipeg police.

Police don't believe the two men knew each other, or that the suspect was high on any substances, said Const. Jay Murray.

At this point, police are still trying to determine a motive, he said.

"It's a very distressing incident, a very concerning one that something like this would happen in such a random nature, but we don't know what prompted this," he said.

The victim was taken to hospital in critical condition, but he has since improved.

Officers found a 20-year-old suspect within a block of where the incident took place on Saturday.

He is facing charges of aggravated assault, possession of a weapon, and breaching a probation order.