Beer vendor employee stabbed after confrontation over mask use, owner says

The owner of a Winnipeg beer vendor says one of his employees was stabbed four times after asking a customer to wear a face mask.

Northern Hotel owner Keith Horn said just before 1 a.m. Tuesday, the worker asked a woman to put on a mask, but she refused.

Another man, who was wearing a mask, got angry at the staff member "and a couple words were exchanged," Horn said.

The woman eventually left, and the man apologized and purchased some items.

But he then returned and stabbed the employee four times through an opening in a plexiglass barrier at the counter, Horn said.

The worker's hands and chest were cut and he was taken to hospital but has since been released.

He's already back at work, Horn said.

"He's a trooper."

Angry customers common

Horn said his staff are dealing with angry customers who don't want to follow COVID-19 rules all day, every day. Sometimes people kick the vendor's doors or swear at his employees, he said.

"We're probably telling people more than 100 times a day to put on a mask, pull up their mask or go outside," he said.

"It should be second nature now, but we're still telling people every day."

However, the stabbing is the worst the Northern Hotel vendor has seen, Horn said.

"I mean, someone's going to actually take out a knife and stab somebody because of being asked to put on a mask when it's not even on his face, then, you know, I would say it was the worst," he said.

The major crimes unit of the Winnipeg Police Service is investigating, a police news release said Wednesday.