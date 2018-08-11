Large party in RM of St. Andrews ends with 3 men stabbed

A party in the RM of St. Andrews Friday night that drew a crowd of close to 200 people ended in multiple stabbings, RCMP say.

Police responded to reports of multiple people suffering stab wounds at a residence on Highland Drive at about 11:40 p.m.

When they arrived, officers saw about 200 people, many of them youths, trying to leave the area.

They were directed to a residence and found two males outside, aged 16 and 17, who had been stabbed. A third male, who also suffered stab wounds, was found inside the residence.

The three victims were take to hospital with minor injuries.

Police believe an open invitation to a party at the residence was posted to social media, resulting in many people attending. The stabbing happened after a fight between two groups of people, RCMP say.

Selkirk RCMP are asking anyone who may have witnessed, or taken videos or photos of the altercation, to contact them at 204-482-1222.

