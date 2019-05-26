Skip to Main Content
Man stabbed at Winnipeg hotel early Sunday morning
Manitoba

Man stabbed at Winnipeg hotel early Sunday morning

One man is in critical condition in hospital following a stabbing in Winnipeg early Sunday morning. 
CBC News ·
The Winnipeg Police Service's major crimes unit is investigating a stabbing at a hotel on Keewatin Street that happened early Sunday morning. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

A man is in critical condition following a stabbing in Winnipeg early Sunday morning. 

Police were called to a hotel on Keewatin Street near Ross Avenue West at about 2 a.m.

There, they found a man with significant injuries. He was taken to hospital, where he remains. 

The major crimes unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact them at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

More from CBC Manitoba: 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|