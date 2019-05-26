Man stabbed at Winnipeg hotel early Sunday morning
One man is in critical condition in hospital following a stabbing in Winnipeg early Sunday morning.
Police were called to a hotel on Keewatin Street near Ross Avenue West at about 2 a.m.
There, they found a man with significant injuries. He was taken to hospital, where he remains.
The major crimes unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact them at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.
