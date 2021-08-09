Man arrested in connection with stabbing death in Winnipeg's West End

A wanted man accused in a stabbing death in Winnipeg's West End last month has been arrested.

Police issued a news release on Monday to say they had found Eric Jade Wirffel, 36. No information was provided on when or where he was located.

Wirffel was wanted for manslaughter in connection with the death of Tanner Daniel Kerr, 31.

Kerr was found suffering from stab wounds in the morning on July 30 at a home on Arlington Street, near St. Matthews Avenue.

Officers provided first aid until paramedics arrived and took Kerr to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.