Man stabbed to death at home in Winnipeg's Armstrong Point area

A 34-year-old man was stabbed to death at a house in Winnipeg's Armstrong's Point neighbourhood.

Emergency crews were sent to the three-storey home on Middle Gate, south of Cornish Avenue, around 7:40 a.m. Tuesday.

Police found Michael Bruyere inside, dead from stab wounds, and immediately taped off the home to investigate.

Later that afternoon, just before 4:30 p.m., 26-year-old Jordan James Bonwick was arrested outside a convenience store on McPhillips Street near Selkirk Avenue in the city's Shaughnessy Park neighbourhood.

He has been charged with second-degree murder.

The two men knew each other and had been at the Middle Gate house when a dispute occurred and led to the stabbing, police said.