Woman, 73, charged in homicide of her 85-year-old husband

An elderly woman from Winnipeg is accused of stabbing her husband to death inside their home a week before police were called.

Police say the stabbing happened July 15 when the couple got into a dispute that escalated to the violent outcome. It wasn't reported until another family member came across the scene and called police on July 21.

When officers went to the suite in a residential complex on Henderson Highway north of Chief Peguis Trail, they found the 85-year-old man dead with obvious stab wounds.

His wife, Anne-Dore Maria Scheppner, 73, is charged with second-degree murder.

This is the 11th homicide in Winnipeg this year, police said.