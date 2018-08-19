Skip to Main Content
Stabbing near Health Sciences Centre sends man to hospital in critical condition
Manitoba·New

Stabbing near Health Sciences Centre sends man to hospital in critical condition

A man was taken to hospital in critical condition and police have arrested a suspect after a stabbing near the Health Sciences Centre Wednesday evening.
CBC News ·
A man was taken to hospital in critical condition after a stabbing on Wednesday. (CBC)

A man was taken to hospital in critical condition and police have arrested a suspect after a stabbing near the Health Sciences Centre Wednesday evening.

Police were called to the area of Olivia Street and McDermot Avenue around 5:10 p.m. where they found a man in his 20s who had been stabbed.

He was taken to hospital in critical condition and has since been updated to critical/stable condition, police said in a news release.

Police arrested a suspect, 29, around 9:30 p.m. in the area where the stabbing occurred.

He has been charged with aggravated assault, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

More from CBC Manitoba: 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|