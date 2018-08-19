Stabbing near Health Sciences Centre sends man to hospital in critical condition
A man was taken to hospital in critical condition and police have arrested a suspect after a stabbing near the Health Sciences Centre Wednesday evening.
Police were called to the area of Olivia Street and McDermot Avenue around 5:10 p.m. where they found a man in his 20s who had been stabbed.
He was taken to hospital in critical condition and has since been updated to critical/stable condition, police said in a news release.
Police arrested a suspect, 29, around 9:30 p.m. in the area where the stabbing occurred.
He has been charged with aggravated assault, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
