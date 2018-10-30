Man, 68, stabbed after confronting strangers in neighbour's garage

Police are searching for two suspects in connection with the stabbing of a 68-year-old man n the Windsor Park area Monday evening.

The victim says he saw two strangers, a man and a woman, in his neighbour's garage. When he confronted the woman, he was attacked by the man, who stabbed him and fled.

Police were called at about 6:10 p.m. When officers arrived, they found the victim had suffered a significant laceration, and immediately applied a tourniquet to stem the bleeding.

He was taken to hospital in unstable condition, but has since improved, police say.

A K-9 unit searched the area but wasn't able to find the man's attackers. They are both described as being in their twenties.

Police believe the pair were in the middle of a break-in attempt when they were confronted, but haven't confirmed yet whether anything was taken from the home of the victim's neighbour, said Const. Tammy Skrabek.

The major crimes unit is investigating. Anyone with information that might help police can call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

