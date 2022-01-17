2 charged in connection with stabbing at The Forks

Two men, aged 20 and 21, have been charged after a man was stabbed Sunday afternoon while walking out of a washroom at The Forks in Winnipeg.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was listed in stable condition, police said in a news release. He was at The Forks with family when he left to use the washroom around 12:30 p.m., according to police.

When he came out, he was confronted by the two men, one of whom pulled a knife. Police say the victim was stabbed without provocation before the attackers ran away.

The Forks was busy at the time, and many witnesses were able to give police descriptions of the attackers and the direction they ran.

The two suspects were located in an apartment building on Assiniboine Avenue near Hargrave Street.

The 20-year-old is charged with seven assault-related offences, while the 21-year-old has not yet been charged but is facing three assault-related offences, police said.