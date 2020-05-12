Man stabbed downtown was victim of mistaken identity, Winnipeg police say

A man and a woman have been charged in connection with a stabbing that left a 24-year-old man critically injured in what police say was a case of mistaken identity.

Around 4:10 p.m. on Tuesday, police responded to a report of an injured man who had gotten onto a Winnipeg Transit bus near Main Street and Pacific Avenue. The man was taken to hospital with significant injuries from being stabbed, police said.

In a news release, the Winnipeg Police Service said investigators believe two people approached the man and confronted him, thinking he was someone else. A fight broke out, and the man was stabbed.

Police said he then ran onto a nearby transit bus and was stabbed again there.

The victim did not know his attackers. He is still in hospital in stable condition, police said on Friday.

A man and a woman, both 31, were charged in connection with the stabbing.

The man is charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon, and carrying a concealed weapon, prohibited device or ammunition. The woman is charged with aggravated assault.

Both were detained.