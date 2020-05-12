Skip to Main Content
Man stabbed downtown was victim of mistaken identity, Winnipeg police say
Police said two people approached the man and confronted him on Tuesday afternoon, thinking he was someone else.

2 people arrested in connection with Tuesday assault; victim in stable condition

Caitlyn Gowriluk · CBC News ·
Officers from the Winnipeg Police Service and a Winnipeg Transit supervisor vehicle were at the scene of a stabbing investigation near the Sport Manitoba building on Tuesday. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

A man and a woman have been charged in connection with a stabbing that left a 24-year-old man critically injured in what police say was a case of mistaken identity.

Around 4:10 p.m. on Tuesday, police responded to a report of an injured man who had gotten onto a Winnipeg Transit bus near Main Street and Pacific Avenue. The man was taken to hospital with significant injuries from being stabbed, police said.

In a news release, the Winnipeg Police Service said investigators believe two people approached the man and confronted him, thinking he was someone else. A fight broke out, and the man was stabbed.

Police said he then ran onto a nearby transit bus and was stabbed again there.

The victim did not know his attackers. He is still in hospital in stable condition, police said on Friday.

A man and a woman, both 31, were charged in connection with the stabbing.

The man is charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon, and carrying a concealed weapon, prohibited device or ammunition. The woman is charged with aggravated assault.

Both were detained.

Yellow police tape surrounded a bus loop near Winnipeg's Main Street and Pacific Avenue nearby where a man was stabbed on Tuesday afternoon. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)
