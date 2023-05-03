Man, 41, dead after being stabbed in Winnipeg's Point Douglas area

A 41-year-old man is dead after he was stabbed early Tuesday morning in Point Douglas.

Police were called to Austin Street N. just after 1 a.m. Tuesday. When officers arrived, they found two men who had been stabbed, a news release from the Winnipeg Police Service said.

Both men were taken to hospital, one in critical condition and one in unstable condition.

One of the men, Kevin James Wescoupe, has since succumbed to this injuries. The other man, 38, has been upgraded to stable condition.

Police had not made any arrests as of Wednesday morning.

The homicide unit is now investigating.

