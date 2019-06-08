Man dead after Friday night stabbing in West Broadway

A man in his 50s is dead after being stabbed during an altercation in the West Broadway area Friday night.

Winnipeg police say they responded to a fight involving several males near Sherbrook Street and Sara Avenue at about 8:45 p.m.

A Sherbrook Street condominium building was surrounded by police tape Friday night. (Travis Golby/CBC )

Officers found a man who had been stabbed in the upper body and immediately began administering first aid, according to a Saturday news release.

The victim was taken to hospital by ambulance but died from his injuries, police said.

A 34-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the stabbing. Charges have not yet been laid and police have not released the identities of either the suspect or the victim.

On Friday night, a condominium building in the area was surrounded by police tape. Behind tape, medical supplies and bloody gauze were strewn across the ground.

Medical supplies and police tape could be seen outsidethe Sherbrook Street building late Friday night. (Travis Golby/CBC )

Investigating officers are looking to speak with the driver of a white SUV who offered to help the victim around the time of the incident, police said Saturday.

The driver, or anyone else with information that might help the investigation, can contact the Winnipeg Police Service at 204-986-6219, or submit information anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

More from CBC Manitoba: