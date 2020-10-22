Woman charged with manslaughter in northern Manitoba homicide

RCMP have re-arrested a woman they previously took into custody, and then released, following a September homicide in northern Manitoba.

The 26-year-old Leaf Rapids woman was charged with manslaughter this week in connection with a fatal stabbing in the community on Sept. 2.

At about 9:50 a.m. that day, RCMP were called about a reported stabbing at a home on Mukasew Bay in Leaf Rapids, about 750 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

They found an injured 23-year-old man there. He was rushed to hospital, but later died.

RCMP arrested the 26-year-old woman the same day, but she was later released without charges.

On Wednesday, RCMP arrested her again. She has now been charged with manslaughter and remains in custody.

More from CBC Manitoba: