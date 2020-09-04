Woman arrested after man killed in Leaf Rapids stabbing: Manitoba RCMP

A woman has been arrested in Leaf Rapids, Man., after a man was stabbed to death in the northern community, police said Friday.

Officers were called about a stabbing at a home on Mukasew Bay in Leaf Rapids at about 9:50 a.m. on Wednesday, RCMP said in a news release.

When officers arrived, they found an unconscious 23-year-old man inside.

He was taken to hospital but died of his injuries.

No charges have been laid yet against the woman who was arrested, RCMP said.

Leaf Rapids RCMP and the Manitoba RCMP's major crimes unit and forensic identification services are carrying out the investigation.

Leaf Rapids is about 760 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

