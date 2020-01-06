Man stabbed to death in northern Manitoba

A 30-year-old man is dead after a stabbing at an apartment complex in northern Manitoba.

RCMP in the city of Thompson were called around 9 p.m. Saturday to the complex on Princeton Drive. The injured man, from the community of Leaf Rapids, was rushed to hospital but died.

A 26-year-old man from Leaf Rapids was arrested and charged on Sunday with manslaughter.

He was scheduled to appear in Thompson court Monday morning.

RCMP says it is not looking for any other suspects.

