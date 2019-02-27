Man, 26, stabbed to death in central Manitoba town of Easterville

One man is dead and another is charged with second-degree murder after a stabbing in a tiny Manitoba community.

RCMP were called around 10 p.m. on Feb. 23 to a home in Easterville, on the south shore of Cedar Lake, 400 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.

Inside, they found a 26-year-old man dead from stab wounds.

Just over an hour later, a 20-year-old man was arrested and charged.

Both men are from Easterville, a community of 44 people and just 15 homes, according to the 2016 census.

No further information was provided by police about the incident.

Members of the RCMP major crime services as well as the forensic identification section continue to investigate.

More news from CBC Manitoba: