Selkirk man arrested after stabbing, dangerous driving with victim on vehicle hood: RCMP

A 33-year-old man from Selkirk, about 40 km northeast of Winnipeg, faces a number of charges after he stabbed another man, fled with the victim on the hood of the vehicle and then assaulted a police officer, RCMP said.

They responded to a report that a man, who had been stabbed at a Selkirk residence on McLean Avenue, was clinging to the hood of a vehicle that the suspect was driving on Manitoba Avenue on Sept. 29 at around 4.45 p.m. CST.

Officers located the vehicle driving erratically with the victim still on the hood. The man drove at a police vehicle and almost caused a head-on collision, according to RCMP.

The man came to a stop and got out of the vehicle, becoming combative and threatening the officer at the scene. The man struck the officer, who used a conducted energy weapon on him, police say.

The suspect was arrested and the victim, a 28-year-old man from Selkirk, was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The two men were known to each other, RCMP said.

The officer had minor injuries.

A 33-year-old man from Selkirk now faces a variety of charges, including assault with a weapon, assaulting a police officer, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, impaired driving, mischief and disturbing the peace. He was remanded into custody, RCMP said.

