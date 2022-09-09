2 teens charged after random, unprovoked stabbings in Winnipeg

Two boys, age 14 and 16, face charges after what police say were random stabbings in Winnipeg's North Kildonan neighbourhood on Wednesday.

Police were called around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday after two men were stabbed in separate incidents.

A 43-year-old man had upper-body injuries after he was attacked near Arby Bay Park, between McKay Avenue and Arby Bay.

He was walking in the area when a boy stabbed him without provocation then stole his headphones, police said. The man was taken to hospital in stable condition and later released.

In the other incident, one block over on Springfield Road, a 32-year-old man was attacked and robbed in the same way. He was rushed to hospital in critical condition with upper-body injuries.

Officers investigated and arrested two youth downtown near Portage Avenue and Main Street on Thursday.

Both teens face charges of robbery, aggravated assault and assault causing bodily harm.