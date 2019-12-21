Skip to Main Content
St. Vital Victorias player in hospital with serious injury after on-ice collision
Manitoba

St. Vital Victorias player in hospital with serious injury after on-ice collision

A player on the St. Vital Victorias junior hockey team is in the hospital with a serious injury, the team's president says.

Junior hockey player was taken to hospital during a game Thursday night

CBC News ·
Representatives from the player's team and hockey league said they have been asked by the player's family not to provide specific details about the incident. (Peter Evans/CBC)

A player on the St. Vital Victorias junior hockey team is in the hospital with a serious injury after an incident during a game on Thursday night, the team president says.

Dwayne Joseph confirmed the player went head-first into the boards after colliding with a player from the opposing Raiders Junior Hockey Club.

Joseph and Manitoba Major Junior Hockey League president Kerry Lines both confirmed the player was taken off the ice and transported to the hospital, where he remains.

Neither would confirm details, including the player's name or his injury, at the request of his family.

Players in the MMJHL range from ages 17 to 21 years. The MMJHL is a ten team junior hockey league that operates in and around Winnipeg.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories