St. Vital Victorias player in hospital with serious injury after on-ice collision

A player on the St. Vital Victorias junior hockey team is in the hospital with a serious injury after an incident during a game on Thursday night, the team president says.

Dwayne Joseph confirmed the player went head-first into the boards after colliding with a player from the opposing Raiders Junior Hockey Club.

Joseph and Manitoba Major Junior Hockey League president Kerry Lines both confirmed the player was taken off the ice and transported to the hospital, where he remains.

Neither would confirm details, including the player's name or his injury, at the request of his family.

Our VICS family would like to acknowledge all the messages of support coming to us after the incident in last nights game.<br><br>We ask for your understanding of the situation that we will not be commenting at this time out of the respect to the player, his family, and the VICS team. —@stvitaljrvics

Players in the MMJHL range from ages 17 to 21 years. The MMJHL is a ten team junior hockey league that operates in and around Winnipeg.