St. Vital Mustangs football field getting $1.6M makeover with federal, municipal funds

The St.Vital Mustangs, a junior football club in Winnipeg, is receiving more than $1.6 million in federal and municipal funding to upgrade their football field.

The Canada Community Revitalization Fund is contributing $750,000 to the effort, and the City of Winnipeg is putting in $920,235 from their 2022 Parks and Open Spaces capital budget.

The upgrade will include the installation of artificial turf on the field, and landscaping surrounding areas.

The goal of the project is to allow broader use of the facilities and potentially host more regional, national and international tournaments.

The St. Vital Mustangs football club, which fields teams for players between the ages of 7 and 22, operates out of the Maple Grove Rugby Park, near the perimeter highway and St. Mary's Road.

