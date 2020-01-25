Fire forces residents from St. Vital highrise
Cause of Friday night blaze in suite on 3rd floor under investigation: Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service
People living in a St. Vital apartment building were forced to leave their homes on Friday night when a fire broke out in a suite on the third floor of the highrise.
Fire crews arrived at the 14-storey building on Chesterfield Avenue between Dakota Street and St. Mary's Road at 9:51 p.m., the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said in a Saturday news release.
When they got there, smoke was coming from a single suite. Because of the increased risks posed by dealing with a highrise structure, a second alarm was called and more firefighters and vehicles arrived at the scene.
Many residents left the building on their own, the department's release said, and firefighters helped several others to safety. One person was assessed by paramedics but did not need to be taken to hospital. No other injuries were reported.
Winnipeg Transit provided buses to shelter residents while firefighters completed ventilation of the building. Once the smoke was cleared, people were allowed to return to their suites.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. No damage estimates are available.
