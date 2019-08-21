Northern Manitoba First Nations people rally for better health care

A St. Theresa Point man says he is sick of living in this "concrete jungle" and wants to go home to his remote First Nation.

Roy Harper says he has been living in a Winnipeg hotel for two years because the treatment he needs for vasculitis is not available at his community's nursing station.

"My main arteries flare up, and sometimes they shut down," he said. "A couple months ago, I had one of my valves to my heart shut down and doctors had to fix me up — gave me needles and pills and opened it back up."

Harper led an awareness walk from his hotel at the Health Sciences Centre to the Manitoba legislature on Wednesday, calling for better access to health in the north.

"Right now, we don't have proper medical facilities. We don't have the resources in our communities," he said. "We are in the same position of our neighbouring communities in Island Lake."

The Island Lake region is made up of four Anishininew, also known as Oji-Cree, communities: St. Theresa Point, Garden Hill, Wasagamack and Red Sucker Lake. An estimated 14,000 people live in the four communities.

Harper and other rally participants are calling for a hospital in their region, which he says would cut down on the need to fly people to Winnipeg for medical appointments and treatments.

"I think that would be a main cost-saving initiative. We want to help them, but they are not coming forward to help us."

Elaine White, left, from Red Sucker Lake, and Hailie Blacksmith, from Cross Lake, walked from Health Sciences Centre to the legislature, raising awareness about health care in northern Manitoba. (Jillian Taylor/CBC)

'Hard for her'

Elaine White, who is from Red Sucker Lake, is staying in Winnipeg right now with her elderly mother who is on dialysis. There is one dialysis centre in the Island Lake region, but it's in Garden Hill and has a waiting list.

White is her mother's non-medical escort, which is covered under First Nations Inuit Health Branch, the federal department responsible for Indigenous health.

"It's hard for her. She has no life. Every second day, she'll have treatment," said White. "Sometimes, she will go home for a couple of days because that is the only time she can go."

White says their community, which is 535 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg, has a nursing station, with a doctor visiting once a week.

White says that is one of the reasons she struggled to get a diagnosis about 10 years ago.

It's hard up north. You have to wait long for surgery.… You're there suffering in all that pain. - Elaine White of Red Sucker Lake

"I had problems in my ovaries. I'd come and see the gynecologist once every month maybe," she said, which eventually led to surgery.

"It's hard up north. You have to wait long for surgery.… You're there suffering in all that pain."

White hopes the new modern nursing station, which opened in June, will improve health outcomes for her community.

The new facility cost $13.5 million, according to a news release from Indigenous Services Canada. It said the government will spend about $50 million to upgrade health facilities in Manitoba First Nations.