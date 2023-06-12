Proposed class action seeks $5B in compensation from feds for St. Theresa Point housing conditions

The chief of a remote First Nation in northern Manitoba is proposing a national class-action lawsuit against the federal government for failing to address the housing crisis in Indigenous communities.

Chief Elvin Flett, of St. Theresa Point First Nation, is seeking $5 billion in compensation, as well as an order that the federal government comply with its obligation to provide adequate housing on First Nations.

In a Monday news release, the First Nation said nearly 470 families need homes in a community with a population of just over 3,400, according to 2021 census data.

However, Ottawa provided funding to build just 20 two-bedroom units last year, the news release said.

There are roughly 650 homes in St. Theresa Point, a community about 470 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg, in the Island Lakes area. About 25 per cent of those homes are condemned due to severe decay and rotting, while others require major repairs, the news release said.

Flett says First Nations across the country are living in unimaginable conditions that aren't seen elsewhere.

The community and Flett are inviting other First Nations to join in the lawsuit.