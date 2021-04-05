Northern Manitoba First Nation loses only church in 'devastating' suspected arson on Easter Sunday

St. Theresa Point First Nation's only church burnt to the ground in a suspected case of arson, hours after people congregated there for an Easter Sunday mass.

Chief Marie Wood said she was shocked to see the decades-old St. Theresa Point Roman Catholic Church go up in flames.

"It was really devastating. This church has been good to us over the years," she said.

"It's Easter and [people are] supposed to be happy…. Right now, it's kind of somber."

Island Lake RCMP got a report of the fire from one of the remote community's First Nations Safety Officers at 2:50 p.m., Mountie spokesperson Sgt. Paul Manaigre said in an email.

Officers showed up and were told a 32-year-old man was seen leaving the church when the fire started. The man was arrested for arson and taken into custody, Manaigre said.

A man is in custody in connection with a fire that burnt the only church on St. Theresa Point First Nation to the ground on Easter Sunday. (Submitted by Marie Wood)

Wood said on Sunday afternoon, people gathered outside the burning building and cried together because they knew there was nothing they could do.

All that was left after the fire was extinguished were two monuments outside the building, she said: one of the Virgin Mary and another of a longtime priest in the community who is now buried on church grounds.

No one was injured, but people are now mourning the loss of a place where so many fond memories were made, she said, from baptisms and confirmations to weddings and funerals.

They're also trying to figure out what to do next, with plans underway to find a spot for next weekend's service and to secure holy communion, since the church's supply also went up in flames.

The community is holding a prayer meeting on Sunday night at the spot where the church burned down, with communion provided by Wasagamack First Nation just across the Island Lake, Wood said.

Congregants in St. Theresa Point were already fundraising for a new church to replace the roughly 65-year-old one that burned down, which was in need of repairs to fix structural and plumbing issues, Wood said.

The church was an important fixture in the community, where people now hope to raise enough money to replace the building. (Submitted by Marie Wood)

Over the past two years, they've raised about $150,000 — though Wood said the price tag for a new church is likely closer to the million-dollar mark.

Now, the community of just under 5,000 people is working to speed up that fundraising, she said.

St. Theresa Point First Nation is located about 460 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.