4-year-old drowns in St. Theresa Point

A four year old boy drowned in the northern First Nation community of St. Theresa Point on Sunday

Safety officers in the community called Island Lake RCMP around 12:30 a.m. on May 20 after the boy was found unresponsive.

Investigators determined the child was last seen in the early evening on May 19, 2019. Community members searched the area and found him in a bay in the North End area of the community shortly after 11:30 p.m.

He was taken to a nursing station, but he couldn't be resuscitated.

Island Lake RCMP are still investigating.

