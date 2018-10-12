Boy, 4, found dead in water at St. Theresa Point First Nation

A four-year-old boy was found dead in the water in St. Theresa Point First Nation hours after going missing, police said Friday.

The child was last seen near a family member's house in the community around 4:40 p.m. on Thursday. Island Lake RCMP were called around 11 p.m. and community members formed a search party.

Searchers found the boy's body in the lake along the east shore shortly after midnight. He was taken to a nursing station and pronounced dead.

RCMP are investigating and an autopsy is being scheduled. St. Theresa Point First Nation is about 463 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.