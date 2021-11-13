Manitoba RCMP searching for missing 13-year-old from St-Pierre-Jolys

Manitoba police have asked for help finding a missing 13-year-old boy from St-Pierre-Jolys.

Bailey Poole was last seen at 9 p.m. on Nov. 7 when he walked away from his house on Sabourin Street.

He's described as five feet, 10 inches tall, with a thin build and hazel eyes.

Police believe the teen might be in Winnipeg, about 50 kilometres north of St-Pierre-Jolys.

Anyone with information can call St-Pierre-Jolys RCMP at 204-433-7433 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or leave a secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com.

(Submitted by RCMP)

