RCMP on look out for missing 17-year-old from St. Pierre-Jolys

RCMP are asking for the public's help finding a teen from St. Pierre-Jolys, Man., who has been missing for almost a week.

Luke Emery Sumner, 17, was last seen at 9:30 p.m. on June 7 boarding a Winnipeg Transit bus at The Forks.

He is 5-foot-6, weighs 115 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair. He was wearing a black sweater, dark blue jeans and a red belt when he was last seen.

RCMP believe he could still be in Winnipeg and are asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact investigators at 204-433-7433 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

More from CBC Manitoba: