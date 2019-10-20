Man seeks treatment at hospital after shooting in quiet St. Norbert cul-de-sac

Police were called to a quiet St. Norbert cul-de-sac Saturday evening after an apparent shooting at a bungalow.

Just before 8 p.m., police responded to a report of a gunshot on Dubois Place, which sits just south of the Perimeter Highway.

At the same time, a man showed up at a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound, Const. Jay Murray said in a statement.

Officers rushed to the home but found no one there, Murray said. They did find several firearms, including a .22-calibre rifle, he said.

A 47-year-old man is charged with a number of weapons related offences, including the careless use of a firearm, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

Police said he was arrested near the hospital and remains in custody.

The accused and victim are friends, according to police.

The cul-de-sac was taped off with police tape on Saturday. Forensics officers remained at the scene on Sunday.